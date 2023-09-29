 CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Tells them to remove violations in 10 days or face demolition

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

A block of duplex houses in Sector 41-A, Chandigarh. tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 28

Coming down heavily on illegal constructions carried out in duplex houses at Sector 41-A, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has directed the allottees to remove the violations and rectify their units within 10 days, failing which a demolition drive will be undertaken at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

In a public notice issued to the violators, the CHB has stated that a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions/violations in the duplex houses at Sector 41-A would be carried out in compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The CHB says the public notice should be treated as a notice under Section 15 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act - 1952.

Further, in compliance with the HC order, the CHB had constituted a committee of technical experts to survey 628 duplex flats at Sector 41-A to check structural stability and violations. The committee has observed that most of the allottees have not yet removed the violations despite clear instructions. Based on the findings of the survey, notices were issued to the allottees along with "build-up plans" indicating unauthorised constructions, which are to be removed.

After the survey, the CHB has summarised the unauthorised constructions having serious structural stability issues as those ground floor units where blatant violations have been made by way of removing essential load bearing walls and those first floor dwelling units where additional storey at the third floor level have been raised as the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of additional storey.

Besides, those first floor dwelling units where construction over the cantilever portion at the first/second floor have been made/where construction has been made at the second floor level, fully covered, thus loading the 9"x9" column that has been designed for original loading and is not able to take any additional load; and those first floor dwelling units where construction in back terrace without raising load bearing wall from the ground floor level have been made are also considered illegal constructions.

Earlier reminders

Public notices were earlier issued on September 24, 2022, January 22, 2023; and August 2, 2023. This is the final notice whereby allottees have been asked to remove illegal structures.

Panel surveyed 628 units

In compliance with the HC order, the CHB had constituted a committee of technical experts to survey 628 duplex flats at Sector 41-A to check structural stability and violations. It has observed that most of the allottees have not yet removed the violations despite clear instructions.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

2
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

3
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

4
Sports

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

5
India

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

6
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

7
Chandigarh

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

8
Delhi

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

9
J & K

Centre transfers Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal to strife-torn Manipur

10
Punjab

Muktsar, Tarn Taran SSPs among 5 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to build closer ties with India

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

EAM meets Blinken, NSA Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games, women's team strikes silver

India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games; women's team strikes silver

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...

UP police allegedly plant gun on youth bike, watch viral video

UP police 'plant' gun in youth's motorcycle; watch viral video

The CCTV video shows a group of police officers entering a h...


Cities

View All

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

20 cows die mysteriously in Batala

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

No eco clearance, Chandigarh scraps 2 housing projects at IT Park

Rs 19.72L budget for chrysanthemum show

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Two held for blackmailing Delhi woman

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

Farmers start 3-day rail blockade

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered