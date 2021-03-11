CHB razes unauthorised structures at Mauli Jagran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

During a drive against illegal constructions, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today demolished unauthorised constructions and removed encroachments from public land at seven dwelling units in Mauli Jagran.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said additional constructions were demolished in two dwelling units and encroachments removed from government land in five units.

He said the CHB was computing cost of demolition, which would be recovered from the allottees, and in case of non-payment of demolition cost, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.

“To ensure an effective action against illegal constructions, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy,” he said, adding that the enforcement squad was carrying out daily inspections in all sectors to identify fresh violations/alternations and taking action in each case.

On-the-spot challans are being issued by the squad with the directions to immediately stop further construction and remove the same. After the issuance of challans, repeated inspections are carried out to see whether further constructions have been stopped. The photographs of fresh constructions are also being taken.

If further constructions are stopped and the allottee starts removing the violations, the CHB waits for three days before carrying out demolition. In case of demolitions by the CHB either immediately or after three days, the demolition cost will be recovered from the allottee.

The permitted need-based changes cannot be carried out without submission of documents required and obtaining permission from the CHB, he added.

A word of caution

Though precautions are taken during demolition, there is a possibility that adjoining structures may get damaged. The allottee will be responsible for such extra damage to his or her own unit or to adjoining units, said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB.