CHB razes violations in 6 Maloya houses

Chandigarh, March 16

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today demolished building violations at six dwelling units in Maloya. The violations were in the shape of cantilever, RCC stair case and mumty.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said the board was computing the cost of demolition, which would be recovered from the allottees, adding that in case of its non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.