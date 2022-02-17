Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 16

A week after the UT Administration allowed the e-auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on a freehold basis, the CHB has requested the Administration to allow conversion of leasehold properties to freehold.

While the CHB has been allowed to e-auction property on a freehold basis, the existing property will have to be first converted from leasehold to freehold.

In a letter to the Secretary, Estates, UT, Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, submitted that 123.79 acres had been allotted by the UT Administration to the CHB on a freehold basis at IT Park in August 2008. However, a restriction had been provided in the conveyance deed that the transferee shall not transfer the land under non-residential use except on a leasehold basis.

He also stated that many residential and commercial units constructed by the CHB on the land allotted by the Administration on a leasehold basis were lying unsold for many years.

In view of the directions issued by the Administration on February 10, the CHB would like to auction its all residential, commercial and hospital sites and also the built-up residential and commercial units on a freehold basis.

Accordingly, the CEO requested the UT Administration that the condition provided in the conveyance deed of the land allotted to the CHB at IT Park may be amended to enable the board to sell the non-residential land also on a freehold basis.

Similarly, the CHB be permitted to sell built-up residential and commercial properties on a freehold basis for which the land parcels were allotted on a leasehold basis by the UT Administration.

After approval from the Administrator on February 10, the UT allowed the e-auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites as per provisions of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, and the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time.

Nearly all unsold and vacant commercial, industrial and nursing home sites with different departments such as the Estate Office, the MC and the CHB are leasehold properties and the departments have failed to attract buyers for the leasehold properties.

