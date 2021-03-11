CHB speeds up disposal of pending applications

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

A day after a senior assistant was caught on graft charges in connection with the transfer of a residential unit, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to expedite the disposal of all pending applications.

“Now, it has been decided that all pending applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be finalised in a mission mode,” said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB.

Accordingly, the CHB requested all such applicants to provide basic details such as name, dwelling unit number, nature of application and mobile number at email chbpending@gmail.com by May 31, 2022.

Garg said it would be better if they also provide a scanned copy of the last communication from the CHB regarding the pending matter.

In all such cases, the applicant would be contacted on their mobile number within three days and would be guided to complete the pending documentation, if any, for early disposal of the case.

Further, a special camp would be organised on June 4 between 10 am and 1 pm in the CHB office where all pending reference received on the email chbpending@gmail.com would be considered, he said.

Recently, the CHB has decided to delink the execution of lease deed, conveyance deed and transfer of residential units from building violations.

“Now, the CHB has also allowed the execution of lease deed, conveyance deed and transfer of built-up units even in those matters where show-cause notice for building violations has been issued,” said the CEO.

In all these pending cases, now the application can be allowed after obtaining affidavit or indemnity bond in a prescribed format.