CHB starts door-to-door survey of 8,448 small flats at Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Teams of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) have started a door-to-door survey of 8,448 small flats at Dhanas from this morning.

Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB, said a total of 30 teams were doing the survey. An Executive Magistrate had been appointed by the Deputy Commissioner and proper security arrangements had been made by the UT SSP.

Of the total teams, 13 had completed the survey work. Other teams had also completed most of the survey work and the remaining minor work would be completed tomorrow, he said.

Such door-to-door survey has already been carried out in small flats at Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Sector 56, Sector 38 (West) and Sector 49 in the recent past.

Following complaints of illegal occupation, the CHB started carrying out a survey of more than 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes to original allottees from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The CHB has allotted the flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme for occupation by allottees and their family members, including parents, siblings, spouse, children and their spouses, and grandchildren.

“Such flats cannot be sold, transferred or handed over to other individuals,” said Garg.

He said there were complaints regarding some allottees having sold or transferred their flats illegally. The survey was being carried out to check whether or not the flat was occupied by the original allottee and his family, monthly rent, licence fee and instalments were being paid regularly and dues were pending against the allottee. Over 80,000 people were residing in these flats.

