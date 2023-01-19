CHB team removes violations in 4 units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

A team of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished building violations in four dwelling units in Mauli Jagran. These building violations were in shape cantilevers, RCC stair case and room on the government land.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said they were computing the cost of the demolition. It would be recovered from allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.

The allottees, who had been issued challans/demolition notices against fresh constructions, are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the CHB, he said.

“Since these violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for dwelling units but also for particular unit and the adjoining unit, the CHB is adopting zero-tolerance policy,” he said.