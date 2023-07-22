CHB to accept conversion fee for Sector 63 units online only

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to accept conversion charges with regard to the allottees of Sector 63 through online mode only. The CHB had allowed the conversion of leasehold units to freehold for the allottees in its meeting held on May 9 this year.

According to an order issued by Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, since online payment facility to pay the conversion charges had been provided to the allottees, it was directed that the officers concerned should not accept such payments through bank draft etc.

Invites bids CHB has invited bids for 120 properties — 32 residential (freehold) and 88 commercial (leasehold)

Those interested can submit bids from July 21 till August 11

Reserve price of two-bedroom flat in Sector 51 kept at Rs 95.34 lakh

In previous auction, board had managed to sell eight residential properties. A two-bedroom flat was sold for record Rs 1.33 crore

It was further stated that the online payment facility for other sectors/localities would be provided after the online payment gateway details were shared by the Municipal Corporation as the Urban Development Fund being managed by it. Hence, such payment might continue to be accepted through bank draft for the time being.

As per the conversion policy, an allottee of a two-bedroom flat will have to pay nearly Rs 5 lakh, while that of a three-bedroom flat around Rs 8 lakh. The CHB had launched the general housing scheme in Sector 63 in 2008. Of the total 2,108 flats, 336 are three-bedroom, 888 two-bedroom and 564 one-bedroom units, besides 320 EWS flats.

