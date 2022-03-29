CHB to cancel allotment over non-payment of dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Coming down heavily on defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to cancel the allotment of dwelling units over non-payment for the pending rent.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said special efforts were made to recover the dues. A list of the pending amount was uploaded on the website. Online payment facility was made available and payment facility at all Sampark centres was also introduced. The Board was yet to recover over Rs50 crore from the allottees.

“The CHB is left with no alternative, but to initiate the process for cancellation of allotment of those units which have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities,” he said, adding that once a unit was cancelled, the allottee would be required to vacate it. If the appellate authority allowed its restoration, then the allottee would be required to pay the pending dues, interest and revival charges also.

During the first week of March, show cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. In March, about Rs8 crore was been deposited. A huge amount is yet to be recovered.

He said 115 allotments were cancelled in November 2019, but further action for getting the flats vacated/sealed could not be taken due to Covid-related issues.

“Most of these allottees have not yet cleared their dues. Now, actions have been initiated for eviction/sealing of these flats after following the due process,” he said.

He again requested the allottees to clear their pending dues by March 31 to avoid penalty interest and cancellation of their units.