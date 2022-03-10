CHB to fill 80 vacant posts on regular basis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

To overcome staff shortage, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will soon fill nearly 80 vacant posts, including SDO, JE and clerk, on a regular basis.

The recruitment process will be carried out by Panjab University.

A senior official of the CHB said the last regular recruitment to the post of SDO was held in 1992. After this, recruitments were made to some posts, but there was never such a large-scale recruitment. The works of the CHB would be expedited after these posts were filled.

He said a letter had been written to Panjab University to carry out the recruitment on behalf of the CHB.

In a meeting held yesterday, the Board of Directors approved the recruitment on nearly 80 posts, including 50 posts of clerk, 15 junior engineer (JE) (civil), seven JE (electrical), one SDO (electrical), one SDO (civil), three junior draftsman, one assistant architect, and one law officer. The process for this has been initiated.

