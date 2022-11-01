CHB to hold re-survey of 1,268 flats found locked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to carry out a fresh survey of the small flats that were found locked during a recent survey.

The CHB carried out a survey of 18,138 small flats allotted to beneficiaries under the Rehabilitation Scheme, the Small Flats Scheme and the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme to see whether these were occupied by the allottees and their families only. These flats are located in Sector 49, Sector 56, Sector 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (Small Flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

During the survey, 895 flats were found to be occupied “illegally” by others. While 1,268 flats were found locked, the occupants of 130 units refused to share information. As many as 211 flats were under the occupation of government departments. Four flats were sealed by the CHB teams, while three were found vacant.

At least 15,627 were found to be occupied by the original allottees. It may be mentioned that flats allotted to beneficiaries under various schemes cannot be sold or transferred.

A senior CHB official said 1,268 flats that were found locked would be re-surveyed in a day or two. From the second week of November, show-cause notices would be sent to people, who refused to share information during the previous survey, for cancellation of the allotment.

Both the allottees, who have illegally sold, sub-let or transferred their flats, and the purchasers are liable to face action on the charges of fraud, cheating or forgery, etc, he said. Other persons, including property dealers, document writers, middleman, etc, who are involved in such illegal transactions of small flats, were also liable to face action, he added.

