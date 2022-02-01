Chandigarh Golf Club to host PGTI championship from April 12

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 31

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGS) will host season’s first Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event in April, confirmed officials.

The TATA Steel PGTI has announced its schedule of events for February to April 2022. The packed schedule will witness nine back-to-back events over nine weeks.

The local club will host the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship from April 12 to 15. The ProAm event will be held on April 16. The event will carry the prize money of Rs50 lakh and will feature top golfers from across the nation. It will be an opptutunity for local golfers, including Karandeep Kochhar, Aadil Bedi, Yuvraj Sandhu and others.

The PGTI Qualifying School is ending on February 18, and the season begins immediately after that with the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2022 from February 22, at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens in Ahmedabad.

The 2022 Glade One Masters 2022 will be played at Glade One Golf Resort and Club, Ahmedabad, from March 1 to 4, followed by 2022 Chattogram Open 2022 from March 9 to 12. The 2022 Kolkata Event will be played from March 15 to 18, followed by the DGC Open 2022 US$ 5,00,000 event in Delhi from March 24 to 27. The ADT PGTI Event of US$ 75,000 will be played at the Country Club, Nuh, from March 29 to April 1.

The 2022 Ballantine’s Golf Championship (Mixed Pro Challenge) will be played from April 5 to 6, followed by 2022 Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship at CGC.

The 2022 Delhi-NCR Open 2022 will be held from April 19 to 22.