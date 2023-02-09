Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

To ensure expeditious delivery of services to the general public, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to clear all pending applications in a time-bound manner.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said it had been decided that all pending applications, which were filed up to December 12, will be cleared in a mission mode. Accordingly, the CHB requested all such applicants to provide their basic details at email [email protected] by February 28. The details include the name of the applicant and mobile number, unit number and its address, nature of the application, application ID/receipt number and date, and also a scanned copy of the last communication from the CHB, if any.

“Once the details are submitted, the applicant will be contacted within one week to complete the pending documentation, if any. Efforts will be made to clear all such cases by March 15 and for the remaining cases, a special camp will be organised on March 18 from 10 am to 1 pm at the CHB office,” he said.

Garg clarified that building violation cases, where the violations still exist, would not be taken up during this exercise. In pursuance of the decision of the Board meeting held on February 2, the CHB has allowed the amalgamation of two or more commercial units, including SCOs, SCFs, bay shops, booths, etc.

Garg said two or more adjoining sites with the same ownership would be permissible.

A partial amalgamation of floors as temporary arrangement, if the owners of the two adjoining commercial units are different and both buildings are rented out to one party, entry/opening of the size of 1.80 m wide can be allowed for connectivity at each floor as long as the tenancy is applicable, subject to taking an affidavit from the owners of the SCOs.

He said the amalgamation would be subject to the condition that the structural stability certificate of the units should be submitted by the allottees and prior permission of the CHB Secretary had to be obtained.

Further, the CHB would charge the transfer fees of commercial properties that were sold by the Board through competitive bidding process on the lines of the Estate Office.

The transfer fee for the pending and new application for booth and bay shop (single storey) would be Rs 400 per sq yard for coverable area and Rs 200 per sq yard for open area. For an SCF, it would be Rs 600 per sq yard for coverable area and Rs 200 per sq yard for open area, and for an SCO, it would be Rs 800 per sq yard for coverable area and Rs 200 per sq yard for open area.

It was clarified that these charges were for the area of the site and not for floor-wise area of the building.

