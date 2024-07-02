New Chandigarh: Omaxe chairman, marketing officials booked in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 1

The police have booked Omaxe, New Chandigarh, chairman Rohtas Goel, marketing head Manoj Soori, and marketing manager Rohit Kumar for criminal conspiracy and cheating a USA-based NRI Naresh Kaushal, a buyer of a residential property. The complainant, a resident of Malbury Villa in Omaxe Phase I of the project, stated that he had signed an agreement with the firm in the name of his father Sukhdev Rai Kaushal regarding the sale of a residential property for Rs 1.61 crore on June 30, 2023, adding that he had paid around Rs 28 lakh. He said after repeated requests, no clarity was given to him, after which he filed a police complaint with the NRI cell of Punjab Police on January 29, 2024.

He said the same property was sold to another buyer on August 16, 2023.

On Monday, Kaushal claimed that he had paid over Rs 28 lakh to the firm, however, there were deficiencies in the service. A case under Sections 406, 420, and 120B of the IPC has been registered at the NRI police station.

An Omaxe, New Chandigarh, representative said the matter was being resolved through negotiation.

#Mohali #United States of America USA