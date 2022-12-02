Check names on electoral roll on Dec 3, 4: Chandigarh CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

As part of the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll, 2023, which started on November 9, a review meeting with all assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and representatives of political parties was held here today. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vijay N Zade, Chief Electoral Officer, UT, Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer, and Sorabh Arora, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh.

Zade directed all AEROs to follow the transparency measures directed by the Election Commission of India. He also directed them to ensure the filing of advance applications for citizens aged 17 plus and enrolment of those above 18 years with four qualifying dates January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

The Chief Electoral Officer directed the AEROs to take necessary measures to improve the enrolment of young voters with special focus on age group between 18 and 29 years to cover the gender gap ratio. He also directed them to dispose of the forms in a timely manner by following the ECI’s guidance. Zade said all AEROs should improve voluntary Aadhaar-linking process.

Zade also requested political party representatives to appoint booth-level agents in all 597 polling stations.

The Chief Electoral Officer also urged city residents to check their names on the electoral roll on the special campaign dates i.e. December 3 and 4 at their respective polling stations. City residents can also apply for voter ID card if they are not on the electoral roll or if their entries need to be corrected. They can also visit and meet the BLOs on these campaign dates. People can also check their name on the voter

list through website NVSP.in and the voter helpline app. For more information, they can visit ceochandigarh.gov.in.

Appoint booth-level agents

Vijay N Zade, Chief Electoral Officer, UT, directed all AEROs to follow the transparency measures directed by the Election Commission of India. He also requested political party representatives to appoint booth-level agents in all 597 polling stations.