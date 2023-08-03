Check public access to Ghaggar: Gian Chand Gupta to DCP

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 2

Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta today conducted an inspection of the Ghaggar bridge in Sector 28, which saw significant erosion due to heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

Gupta directed the HSVP to implement protective measures. To ensure public safety, Gupta directed DCP Sumer Pratap Singh to station police officers near the river, preventing access to the river.

In addition, Gupta assessed the damage caused to the rescue wall of the river due to rainwater in Khetparali village. He urged the Haryana Marketing Board to repair the wall. He emphasised the urgency of this task to safeguard the village road and farming activities.

In response to the challenges posed by floods and heavy rains over the past month, Gupta scheduled a meeting for Thursday at the Mini-Secretariat where all officials of the departments concerned will discuss and address the damage caused by the adverse weather conditions.

