Check sale of habit-forming drugs: Mohali DC to officials

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 10

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has directed the Zonal Licensing Authority and drug control officers of the district to keep a close tab on the sale of habit-forming drugs.

Reviewing the progress of drug control officers, the Deputy Commissioner, who was accompanied by SSP Dr Sandeep Garg, asked them to ensure installation of CCTVs at all chemist shops. She told the drug control officers to randomly check the records of Schedule H1 drugs at medical stores.

She said as the district bordered with Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, it should be made sure that no drug without bills could enter the district.

The DC stressed upon the need to check the permissions for eight medicines (restricted in Punjab) — drugs containing tapentadol (solid oral dosage forms), narcotic drugs namely dextropropoxyphene, diphenoxylate and codeine and psychotropic substances namely nitrazepam, pentazocine, buprenorphine and tramadol (solid oral dosage forms) — and their salts in the formulations with the local drug stores.

The SSP said in case of suspicious activities, the drug control officers should hold a joint inspection with the police.

Each drug control officer was given a monthly target of 20 inspections each.

