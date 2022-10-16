Cheese in huge quantity found at Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 15

Ahead of Diwali, a joint team of the Food Safety Department and the CM’s Flying Squad raided a house in Sector 21 here today and found that a business of cheese was being run from there without a licence. The team took samples of the dairy product. Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma said they had taken samples and it would be confirmed in the lab report whether cheese was fake, adulterated or real. The samples were sent to a lab in Karnal. Sharma said action would be initiated in case the samples failed the quality test.

According to information, cheese was brought from Rajasthan and supplied to areas around Panchkula.

Illegal plastic was also found at the house following which Avinash Singla, the Chief Sanitation Inspector of the MC, was called to the spot. He issued a challan to the owner of the house for illegally keeping plastic. Sharma said a factory of Mannu Bhai Special Milk and Bakery in Maheshpur village of Sector 21 was also raided by the flying squad and samples of products made from cheese and sweets were taken.