Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory on the Gulabgarh-Behera road in Dera Bassi this evening. The raging fire, which had continued for more than five hours, gutted the building completely.

No loss of life or injuries to workers has been reported in the incident when the reports last come in. Teams of the Health Department, police, administration reached the spot around 3 pm to oversee the rescue work and had remained there till 8 pm.

More than 20 fire engines and 100 firemen from the Ammunition Depot, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Rajpura, Patiala, Ambala and Chandigarh were pressed into action. Panic spread in the area as loud explosions followed by clouds of black smoke occurred at Maggo Chemical and Pharmaceuticals around 3 pm. Putrid smell of the burning chemical made the rescue work difficult. Strong winds fanned the fire causing a scare in the adjoining units. Fire Officer Jaswant Singh said foam-based extinguisher was also used to control the fire.

Firefighters try to douse the flames at the chemical factory at Behra village in Dera Bassi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Locals said there were around 15 workers in the factory at the time of the accident. Efforts were made by the workers present at the spot to control the fire with fire extinguishers, but in vain. They fled the spot and informed the fire officials.

Dera Bassi ASP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, “Fire engines from ammunition depot and nearby industrial units were rushed to the spot. The exact number of casualties and cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained. A probe will begin once the fire is doused.”

The factory owner, Mohan Magoo was not present at the spot after the incident, but his brother reached there and was in contact with the administrative officials.

Mohali ADC Viraj S Tidke, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, Tehsildar Birkaran Singh and Dera Bassi SHO Ajitesh Kaushal reached the spot to oversee the rescue work. Fire Officer Jaswant Singh said 80 per cent fire had been contained till 6 pm.

Mohali DC Aashika Jain said, “There have been no reported casualties or injuries in this incident and the surrounding communities are not at immediate risk. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated with a thorough inquiry to determine the factors behind this incident.”

“We will work in collaboration with relevant regulatory bodies to enforce safety protocol and prevent similar occurrences in the future,” she added.

The spent-solvent recovery unit is located amid fields on the outskirts of Behera village. The nearby habitation was vacated as loud explosions of chemical-filled drums rocked the area. Locals said a fire was reported in the unit last year also.

Last year incidents

September 27: Five workers were injured and one woman worker died in a fire at a Shemrock Organics Private Limited in Focal Point, Chanalon, Kurali. Police later booked the factory owner, Gurinder Chawla. “On paper, that firm was closed. All sorts of violations were found in it. Owner Gurinder Chawla is absconding in the case,” said ADC Viraj S Tidke.

November 17: A chemical storehouse was gutted at Jandpur village in Kharar. More than 20 drums containing chemical exploded one after the other with flames rising above the roof of the building for around four hours.

