‘Chemical’ thrown at woman in Ambala

Ambala, June 26

The police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly throwing some chemical on a woman, affecting her vision.

In a complaint to the police, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Jogiwara Ambala City, stated that around 11 pm on June 22, he, along with his wife Manju Bala, sister-in-law Hina, and two children of his neighbour, was returning from Gurdwara Manji Sahib. As they reached near a grocery store, a motorcycle rider came and threw some chemical on them.

“The chemical fell on my wife’s face and she started screaming. The biker managed to flee. I took my wife to the Civil Hospital and later to a private hospital where she was provided medical attention and discharged a day later. My wife is having a blurred vision. Now, she is under treatment at another hospital,” he added.

A case under Section 326-A of the IPC has been registered at the Ambala City police station. Sunil Dutt, SHO, Ambala City police station, said, “An investigation into the case is underway. The statement of the woman was yet to be recorded as she is undergoing treatment. The report regarding the type of chemical thrown at the victim is yet to be received.”

