Chhatbir Zoo increases visitor capacity to 75% from Feb 27

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

After about one and a half months, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, will now allow 75 per cent visitor capacity from Sunday. The zoo will also remain open on Sundays.

It is pertinent to mention here that the zoo was opening for five days a week i.e Tuesday to Saturday with 50 per cent capacity.

Due to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the authorities on January 9 had decided to close down the zoo for public on Sundays.

K Kalpana, Field Director, Chhatbir Zoo, said they had allowed 75 per cent capacity on Sundays also and would follow all Covid protocols. Entry tickets for the zoo could be booked online. The payment link was provided on the zoo’s website chhatbirzoo.gov.in. To facilitate the tourists, QR code and POS machines would also be provided to those who were unable to book tickets online. Free Wi-Fi hotspot at the entrance to the zoo had also been made available for tourists to book tickets online.