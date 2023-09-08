Chhattisgarh defeat UT lads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Chhattisgarh defeated Chandigarh by 96 runs to level the ongoing five-match friendly series at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Chandigarh skipper won the toss and put the visitors to bat first. The Chhattisgarh batters posted 211 runs before getting all out in 35 overs. Harsh Dubey and skipper Varun Singh scored 34 runs each, while Azam Hussain Khan added 33 to the tally. Jayant (3/16) remained the main wicket taker for the bowling side, followed by Nikhil Kumar (2/26) and Yuvraj Thakur (2/24).

In reply, the Chandigarh lads had a poor start as they were reduced to 24/5. Raghav Verma (55) and Yuvraj Thakur (23) raised a 63-run partnership to stable the innings. However, the other batsmen failed to maintaini the momentum and faced a 96-run defeat. Akash (3/25), Vikalp Tiwari (2/7) and Om Vaishnav (2/10) claimed wickets for the bowling side.

Plaza Zone log 1-run win

Plaza Zone registered a thrilling one-run victory over Rock Zone in the UTCA Combined Women’s T20 Tournament. Batting first, the Plaza Zone batters were out for 99 runs. In reply, Rock Zone were restricted to 98/9.

#Chhattisgarh #Cricket