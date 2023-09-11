Chhattisgarh take 2-1 lead in ODI series

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

A fine half-century by Upendra Yadav helped Chhattisgarh register an 11-run win against Chandigarh and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series.

In the third match, the host won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. With a good start of 85 runs, the Chhattisgarh batters troubled the local bowlers from the beginning. Chhattisgarh scored 239 runs before getting all-out in 48 overs with Yadav (63) being the top scorer, while Yash Kumar added 46 runs.

In reply, the local boys lost the match by 11 runs. The team was all out for 228 runs in the 48th over. Karthik Vardhan (47) was the top scorer, followed by Ashutosh Gautam (42).

#Chhattisgarh #Cricket