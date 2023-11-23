CHIAL goes paperless

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 22

Chandigarh International Airport Ltd. (CHIAL) has adopted AAl’s Sky Books 360. It is a customised enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for small airports, which automates business workflow and lets the airport operators build layers of functionalities to support the business models.

The system is equipped with financial accounting reports, cash flow reports, payroll, central provident fund accounting, security passes, a stock management system, budgeting, an income tax module, GST reports, imprest management, engineering, bank reconciliation and cash flow, among other needs customised to run the airport business flawlessly. With the adoption of this new system, Chandigarh International Airport Ltd. has moved towards its aim of a paperless office.

#Mohali