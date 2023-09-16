Chief Minister holds ‘Jan Samvad’ in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 15

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a “Jan Samvad” session in Panchkula today to address the residents’ concerns.

He noted that a whopping sum of Rs 260 crore had been shelled out for the development of the city over the past five years, including investments in national projects like the National Fashion Technology Institute and AYUSH-AIIMS. Khattar stated that the medical college proposed in Sector 32 would be overseen by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) before being transferred to the Medical Education Research Department. Additionally, there are plans to set up a gaushala to look after stray cattle.

