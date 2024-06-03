Child dies in road accident

Chandigarh: A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a car at Industrial Area, Phase I. Raj Narayan alleged that the car, allegedly driven by Bhushan Kumar (64), hit his grandson named Vashu Mishra. The child was admitted to the PGI where he died. The car driver arrested and later released on bail. TNS
Minor attacked in Sector 41
Chandigarh: A 13-year-old boy was attacked with a sharp weapon in Sector 41. The complainant alleged that three unidentified boys attacked him near a gurdwara. He was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered. TNS
Biker injured in accident
Chandigarh: Ajay alleged that motorcycle rider Laxman of Mauli Jagran was hit by an auto near Daria. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the PGI. The police registered a case and arrested auto driver Dilshad. He was later released on bail. TNS
Telangana foundation day
Chandigarh: The Punjab Raj Bhavan observed the foundation day of Telangana on Sunday with great fervor. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit presided over the function. The event showcased Telangana’s diverse cultural fabric with artistes of the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academi presenting cultural dances. The administrator lauded the effort of those who presented the programme. TNS
RWA body elected
Chandigarh: Sachpeet Kaur and Harish Kumar Bajaj were unanimously elected president and general secretary, respectively, of the Block Welfare Association (block 2079-2100) of Sector 45-C. Owners of 88 flats are members of the association. The newly elected body thanked the residents for their support.Later, they also organised a chhabeel in the same sector.
