Child labour: 4 kids rescued

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four children have been rescued in a joint drive by the District Child Protection Unit, Labour Department, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Child Line 1098 and the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (NGO) in the motor market, Sector-40, here. The children were employed by a shop owner. TNS

House burgled at Raipur Khurd

Chandigarh: A resident of Raipur Khurd has reported that gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 35,000 was stolen from her house on Friday. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Jewellery, cash stolen at Buterla

Chandigarh: A resident of Buterla, Arvind Kumar (27) has reported that one anklet, four silver rings and Rs 19,000 were stolen from his house after breaking the lock on May 2. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Purse snatched near Sec 44-D

Chandigarh: A local resident has reported that an unidentified person riding a motorcycle snatched her purse near Sector 44-D on Friday. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Burail resident assaulted

Chandigarh: Mohit of Burail has alleged that Akash, Rajan, Deepu and Sonu beat him up near Guru Ravidas Gurdwara, Burail, on May 1. A case under Section 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

UT cops listen to Daria residents

Chandigarh: The UT police on Saturday organised a meeting with residents of Daria to address their grievances. Sub-Inspector Sudesh Kumar, in-charge of the Daria police post, and other staff members listened to the residents and gave reassurance that they would take timely action to address their grievances. “This kind of responsiveness can help build trust and strengthen the relationship between the police and the community,” said Heerawati a local resident. It’s important that law enforcement officials continue to engage with the community and work together to address the issues that affect residents’ safety and quality of life, said another resident. TNS

Skating team claim title

Mohali: Roommates Chandigarh Skating team defeated Sangrur Punjab Skating Club to win the final of the Open Inter-District Roller Skating Championship. The team was represented by captain Aditya Rampal, Kshitij Vashisht, goalkeeper Balkeerat Singh Rangi, Karanveer Singh and Kanwar Bilawal Singh Sandhu. TNS

Tennis meet from May 13

Chandigarh: Vivek Tennis Academy will organise a local tennis open tournament for boys and girls (U-10, U-12 and U-14) on May 13 and 14. Players interested to participate in the tournament can send their entries before May 12 with the organisers. TNS

UTCA to hold girls’ trials

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh will organise trials to select women’s U-19 and U-15 teams at Government Higher Secondary School, Sector 19, here on May 10 from 9 am and 2 pm. The selected players will represent the UT team in the forthcoming BCCI’s tournament. For U-19 age group, players should be born on or after September 1, 2004, while for the U-15 category, cricketers should be born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2010. TNS