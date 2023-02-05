Child Trafficking: Cops to move court for child’s DNA samples

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 4

The police are likely to move court for permission to take the DNA sample of a newborn girl for identification purpose in the child trafficking case.

The police said they intended to make it certain that the child belonged to the parents claiming her custody.

The court today extended the police remand of the Patiala couple Charanvir Singh and Parvinder Kaur by three days, while sent Manjinder Singh and his wife, both from Faridkot, to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police conducted raids to nab the kingpin of the racket in Mansa and other places. It is suspected that the kingpin engaged these couples to work for him in identifying poor parents of infants and convince them to sell off their children. “More such couples could be involved in the racket active across the state,” said a police official investigating the case.

On January 30, the police busted a gang of child traffickers and recovered a five-day-old baby girl from them. The members of the gang were nabbed after decoy customers were sent and a deal was finalised.

During interrogation, it came to light that the real parents of the newborn girl were Kiran and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Faridkot. The girl has been kept under the supervision of doctors at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6. It has also come to light that the gang used to steal newborn babies from separate places and sell them to childless couples. As of now, four members the gang have been nabbed and four-five have absconded. Members of the gang were in touch with well-off families. The police are investigating as to how many children the gang have trafficked, who their real parents are and who these children were supplied to.