Mohali: Main suspect in child trafficking case sent to 4-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

A court today sent Gurvinder Kaur, 30, alias Gurleen, a resident of Jalandhar, the main suspect in the child trafficking case, to four-day police remand.

The rescued child, a two-and-a-half-month-old boy of wheatish complexion, has been admitted to Swami Ganga Nand Bhuri Wale International Foundation, Ludhiana.

The police said the other two suspects in the case, Surinder Kaur, 41, of Kala Amb, Haryana, and Darshna Rani, 69, of Baltana, were sent to three-day police remand on December 12.

The trio were allegedly involved in human trafficking and had kidnapped a boy for begging here.

A two-and-a-half month-old boy was recovered from them. The police are yet to identify his biological parents.

Surinder and Darshna had taken the child from Gurvinder in Jalandhar and were bringing him to Mohali when they were arrested on a tip-off.

A case under Sections 370, 363 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station on December 12. Further probe in the case was on, said Kharar-1 DSP Karan Singh Sandhu.

#Mohali