 Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC : The Tribune India

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Says their welfare of paramount importance, needs to be assessed before handing over interim custody to any of the parents

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 23

Children are not pawns in the parents’ hands. Their welfare is of paramount importance and needs to be assessed before handing over the interim custody to any of the parents, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted. The Bench also made it clear that handing over the interim custody of minors, who did not appear to be comfortable for whatsoever reasons and were refusing to open up with a parent, would be a drastic measure.

The assertion by Justice Alka Sarin came on a father’s petition challenging order dated August 3, 2022, passed by a family court, directing the handing over the interim custody of minors to the respondent-mother. Justice Sarin observed various efforts were made by the court through a counsellor and an advocate appointed as amicus curiae or friends of the court to try and bridge the gap between the minors and the respondent-mother.

It was difficult to point to any particular reason as to why the minors, being tutored or otherwise, did not open up to the respondent-mother despite numerous efforts. “Not even on a single occasion did the minor children have a meaningful conversation with the respondent-mother. In a situation where the minor children are 12 and eight-year-old and do not appear to be comfortable with the respondent-mother for whatsoever reasons and are refusing to open up to her, it would be a drastic measure to hand over their interim custody to her,” Justice Sarin asserted.

In her detailed order, Justice Sarin added their welfare was of paramount importance and needed to be assessed before handing over the interim custody. The effect of such an order on the physical and mental wellbeing of the children was required to be considered by the court.

Justice Sarin added the petitioner-father, additionally, was at the moment working from home and also had an aunt living with him to look after the children. The respondent-mother, on the other hand, was living in a rented accommodation and paying Rs 19, 000 as monthly rent. Her monthly in-hand salary was less than the rental she was paying.

“Though it has been contended by the counsel for the respondent-mother that her parents would be helping her in looking after the children, at this stage, keeping in view her income and office timings of 10 am to 6 pm, as also the welfare of the children, this court is not inclined to hand over the interim custody of the minor children to the respondent-mother,” Justice Sarin added.

Setting aside the impugned order, Justice Sarin directed the petitioner-father, as an interim measure, to facilitate the respondent-mother in interacting with the children through video-calling daily. The family court was also requested to dispose of the main petition expeditiously, preferably within six months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

7
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Nation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tells PM Modi he wants to step down and retire

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

24 days on, Sidhu back as Mohali Mayor, slams AAP

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

LG-appointed members take oath first as MCD House reconvenes

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected