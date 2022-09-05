Children, women among 10 injured as giant wheel joyride crashes to ground at Mohali fair

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 4

At least 10 persons, including children and women, were injured when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dashera Ground, Phase-8 in Mohali on Sunday evening around 9pm. The victims received head and neck injuries and are in a state of shock.

A nearby PCR rushed the injured to the Phase-6 civil hospital. The bouncers and the management staff fled the spot with onlookers giving them a chase.

DSP City-2 HS Bal said the joyride was owned by Jaipur-based Mukesh Sharma. The management has been called to record the statement after which action would be taken.

Five persons have been admitted to a Phase-9 private hospital.

The spinning wheel, around 80-ft high, tilted slightly and then fell with full force.

Mohali DC Amit Talwar said, "The injured have been rushed to the Civil hospital. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken soon."

Eyewitnesses said more than 15 persons were on the joyride. Adequate safety measures were not at the place, they complained.

No ambulance was present at the spot to rush the victims to the hospital. Doctors said five patients, 3 male and 2 female adults, have been admitted at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

The victims have complained of neck, abdominal and back injuries. No open injury has been reported to any. The radiologists and orthopedics are examining the patients.

Irate visitors vented their ire against the joyride operator and the fair management. Being a weekend, there was rush at the venue with children, women and youngsters attending the fair large numbers.

Local fairs are a common sight in the Tricity these days with operators shifting their bases from time to time.