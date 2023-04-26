Chinese man among 12 indicted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A local court has framed charges against 12 accused in a loan app racket busted by the UT Police in September 2022.

The police had registered a case following complaints by residents that the accused had trapped them by offering loans of smaller sums through mobile applications and later extorted money using nude morphed pictures.

On downloading the applications, the accused used to gain access to contacts, photos and videos of the victims. They would then force them to pay loans after two or three days and make them deposit more money by wrongly showing the loan as pending.

During investigation, it was found the alleged Hugo loan was registered in China and IP details also belonged to Singapore and China.

Several persons, including Chinese national Wan Chenghua, were arrested and cheated amount of Rs 17.31 lakh, a mobile phone and an iPad were recovered from Chenghua.

The accused allegedly disclosed they were working under Zhu Yunfei, alias Jaffrey Zoo. The charges have been framed for offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471, 384, 509 and 120B of the IPC and 66D and 67 of the IT Act.