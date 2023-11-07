Chiragvir’s four-wicket haul helps Chandigarh log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

During the ongoing BCCI U-23 one-day tournament, a disciplined bowling attack led by Chiragvir Singh Dhindsa (4/36) and Paras (3/45) helped Chandigarh pull off a 41-run win over Jharkhand. Batting first, the Chandigarh lads posted 258 runs in 50 overs. Harnoor Singh and Akshit Rana stitched a partnership of 79 runs for the fourth wicket to help the team reach a score of 258. Manishi took three wickets for the bowling side, while Sahil Raj and Harsh Raj took two wickets each. In reply, Chiragveer Dhindsa wrecked the top order and left the team with a score of 42/3. A tonne from Sharandeep Singh (102) along with a half century from skipper Sahil Raj (50) failed to bring the team home as Jharkhand bundled out for 217. Chandigarh’s next match is against Vidarbha on November 7.

Railways and Andhra register wins

In the BCCI U-23 tournament, Rajasthan registered its fifth consecutive win by securing a 169-run win over Assam at GMSS School, Sector 26. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 314/3 with the help of Gajraj (92), unbeaten Karan Lamba (81), skipper Anshul Garhwal (61) and Sumit Godara (60). In reply, Assam collapsed at 145, with Nibir Deka (64) as the top scorer.

In another match, Railways registered an easy eight-wicket victory over Bengal at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Bengal’s decision to bat first proved fatal and the team was all out for 168 in the 48 overs. Ayush Kumar scored 50 runs. In reply, Dipanshu Choudhary’s (101) century overpowered Bengal as the team achieved the target in the 37th over at the loss of two wickets.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered an eight-wicket victory over Meghalaya in a one-sided match. Batting first, Meghalaya scored 136. In reply, an unbeaten half-century from Hemanth Reddy (74) helped Andhra achieve the target at the loss of two wickets in the 17th over.

#BCCI #Cricket #Jharkhand