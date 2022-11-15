Chitkara eves log win in basketball

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, defeated St Xavier’s School, Panchkula, 14-08 in the opening match of the girls’ U-14 category at the St Xavier’s Basketball Trophy tournament. Japleen scored eight points for the winning side while Loveleen gathered four points for the Panchkula outfit.

Hosts St Xavier’s, Sector 44, recorded a 16-6 win over Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27. Pratishtha scored a maximum of 10 points for the winning side while Preksha gathered 4 points for the losing side. Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, defeated St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, 24-2. Anika Sood (5 points) was the top scorer for the winning side and Gunreet gathered two points for the Sector 44 team.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated St Xavier’s, Mohali, 22-07 with the help of Jia’s 10 points. Jashandeep scored four points for the Mohali outfit. Chitkara International won their second match by defeating AKSIPS, Kharar, 8-2. Sejal scored four points for the winners and Simra added two to the tally of the Kharar team. Strawberry Fields School also logged a 23-4 win over Saupin’s School with the help of Anika Sood (9 points) and Visakha added two in Saupin’s tally.

In the boys’ U-16 category, St Xavier’s defeated Ankur School, Sector 14, 24-2. Bhavya and Avneet scored eight points each for the winners while Karan added two to Sector 14 team’s tally. Chitkara International defeated St Xavier’s, Mohali, 32-28 with the help of Saiam (24 points).

