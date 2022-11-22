Chitkara school claim football title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, won the interschool football tournament for boys’ U-19 category. In the title clash, the Sector 25 school registered a 2-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21. Subeg netted the first goal in the 33rd minute, while Gurtegbir doubled the lead in the 48th minute to help the side register an easy win.

DAV win TT, cricket meet

DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, claimed first position in the interschool table tennis tournament for girls’ U-19 category. Delhi Public School, Sector 40, finished second and St Anne’s School, Sector 32, claimed the third position. In the final of the cricket tournament for boys’ U-14 category, the Sector 8 team defeated The British School, Sector 44, by 147 runs. Batting first, the Sector 8 team posted 212/3 in 15 overs. Gurtaj Singh scored a quickfire 107 off 47 balls, while Krishnanshu scored 32 off 10 balls. Devang claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Lovepreet took one. In reply, the Sector 44 team scored 65/9 in the allotted 15 overs. Parmish (24) and Jeevanjot (19) were the two main run scorers for the side. Sohali remained the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets and Vikas took two. The team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 19, claimed third position by registering an eight-wicket win over Dev Samaj School, Sector 21. Batting first, the Sector 21 posted 69 runs before getting all-out in 13 overs. Hitesh (12) and Nipun (8) were the two main scorers for the side. Devansh completed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side and Anmol took three wickets. In reply, the Sector 19 team posted 74/1 in 8 overs with the help of Divansh (24) and Lakshay (27). Parminder claimed one wicket for the bowling side.

SNS-22 finish third

Shishu Niketan School(SNS), Sector 22, claimed third position by registering a 3-2 win over GMSSS, Sector 35. Shresth netted the first goal in the 23rd minute and Jashan made it 2-0 in the 25th minute. Suryansh scored the third goal in the 31st minute of the match for the winning side. Bipanshu, meanwhile, pulled one for the Sector 35 team in the 32nd minute, followed by another in the 37th minute.