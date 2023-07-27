Chitkara, Strawberry lads log win in football tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, and Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, registered one-sided victories during the ongoing Pre-Subroto U-14 Football Cup.

In the first match, Chitkara International lads ousted Banyan Tree School, Sector 48, by a margin of four goals. Sarthak (6th), Yuvraj (27th), Manan (32nd) and Jaskirat (38th) scored a goal each.

The Sector 26 team registered a 4-0 win over Mount Carmel School, Sector 47. Kanwar (28th, 30th) scored a brace, while Shivansh (8th) and Krishay (18th) netted a goal each. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, outplayed Bhavan Vidyalaya 6-0 as Gurnoor and Raghav scored two goals each.

Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42, recorded a 3-1 win over Government Model High School, Ramdarbar. Gurmanan, Kritika and Haroop netted a goal each for the winning side. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, registered 4-0 win over KBDAV School, Sector 7, in the boys’ U-17 category.

#Football