Chitkara University, CGC to host Smart Hackathon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

Chitkara University has been selected as one of the nodal centres to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon Hardware edition, starting tomorrow, whereas the Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, will be hosting the grand finale of the software edition from August 25 to 26.

A total of 15 teams, comprising 105 participants, will compete against the three problem statements given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Each problem statement carries a winning amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, there will be three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000.

The programme will be centrally inaugurated by the Ministry of Education at 9 am on August 25.

Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative by Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations.

At the Smart India Hackathon software grand finale, there will be 476 problem statements received from 62 organisations.