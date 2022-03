Chitkara University defeat Patiala, enter TT semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 19

Chitkara University paddlers defeated Punjabi University, Patiala, to storm into the men’s semi-finals in the ongoing All-India Inter-Zonal Badminton and Table Tennis Championship at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Chitkara lads dominated the quarterfinals and won all three matches of the league. Meanwhile, Madras University trounced Adamas University, Kolkata, and University Mizoram defeated SRM University, Chennai. In the last quarterfinals, Mumbai University defeated MKB University Bhavnagar. In the women’s quarterfinals, Madras University defeated Panjab University, SRM University, Chennai, swept over LNM University, Bihar, and Adamas University, Kolkata, recorded win over North Bengal University. Jain University, Bangalore, defeated Savitri Bai Phule University, Pune. In the men’s badminton quarterfinals, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, defeated Panjab University. Punjabi University defeated MDU, Rohtak, and Jain University outclassed Shivaji University, Kohlapur. Savitri Bai Phule University defeated University of Calicut in the last quarterfinal.

In the women’s quarterfinals, S Phule University defeated Osmania University, Hyderabad, and Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, beat Barkatullah University, Bhopal. SRM University defeated Ranchi University and Jain University outclassed Panjab University. —