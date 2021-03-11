Chitkara University hosts national integration camp

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 24

The Department of National Service Scheme at the Chitkara University in association with Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh is organising a week-long national integration camp at its campus.

About 200 volunteers from different states are attending the camp which is based on the theme, "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat". The participants were welcomed by Regional Director, National Service Scheme, Chandigarh, Harinder Kaur.

The camp was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala, Prof Arvind and the inaugural programme was also attended by SNOs from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Dr Archana Mantri.

Throughout the day, the volunteers are engaged in various fun activities like Rangoli Making, Henna Design, Paper walks, etc. Also, the volunteers took part in informative sessions like, "Art of Living", "Four directions One India", "AIDS Awareness", "Life Lessons from Gita" which are conducted by renowned personalities in the fields.