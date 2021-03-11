Chitkara University ranked 4th in country

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Chitkara University has been ranked 4th in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022 and is among the top 5 in almost every individual United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the global rankings, the university is ranked between the brackets of 201 to 300 among 1,400+ universities from over 100 countries across the world.

Times Higher Education Rankings assess the impact of a university on society through its contributions toward the United Nations (UN) SDGs. The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and to ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity. The rankings provide the definitive list of the world’s best universities, with an emphasis on the research mission.

“Chitkara University has always strived towards excellence and provides its students and staff ample opportunities and a progressive environment to make them competent to take on every challenge. We work with the intent to nurture the future and make the nation proud,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

