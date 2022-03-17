Chitkara University signs MoU with Gemini Solutions

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

Chitkara University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gemini Solutions and launched the Gemini Ambassador Program to provide the students with enhanced opportunities. The MoU will pave a path for collaboration and co-operation between the duos and promote more effective use of each of their resources.

A press release issued here said that the formal signup was completed in presence of Vice President Soumendra Nath Ray, Technology Solutions Associate architect Akshay Gupta, Assistant Vice President Anju Suri, Technology Solutions Manager Richa Khatri, Lead UI/UX Engineer Vineet Gupta and Assistant HR Manager of Gemini Solutions Pvt Ltd Ashna Khurana. From Chitkara University, Director, Career Advancement Services Roma Singh was present.

The release stated that Gemini Solutions is engaged in Business and Research & Development services in the field of B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology and related fields. The Gemini Ambassador Program is an engagement initiative started by Gemini Solutions that aims to form a fraternity of individuals who want to make a difference in the world through technology and have fun while doing it. The program will facilitate and nurture the skills of the students and contribute to their professional growth.

The MoU will permit Chitkara University and Gemini Solutions to focus their efforts on cooperation within area of skill based training, education, placement, industrial visit and expert lectures.

Under the agreement, the 6th semester students will get the chance to attend a free training program of 30 days, wherein they will be trained on Automation Testing. The students will also be provided with assignments to test them on real-time projects. On successful completing the course, students will be hired to work with the company.

Students of Chitkara University will also benefit from industrial training & visits. Gemini Solutions will provide an insight into the latest developments and requirements of the industries and students will be involved in industrial training programs. This will boost the confidence of the students and smooth the transition from university life to work.