Chitkara University start-ups raise funds

Chandigarh, June 11
A start-up investor roadshow was organised by Chitkara University and its Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development in collaboration Agility Ventures, an investor-centric venture capital firm.
The event saw participation from both Indian and international start-ups, which were in pre and post-revenue stage. Twenty investors, comprising lead and angel investors and micro venture capitals (VCs) pitched in this event. Eleven shortlisted start-ups presented ideas for dream projects of which few were successful in getting funds and acceleration commitment from investors.
“This is our second Investor Fest we organised in last three years. It is encouraging to see how our start-up ecosystem has evolved under the university and its Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.
