Chitkara varsity holds orientation programme

Mohali, September 4
In line with the University Grants Commission’s ‘Deeksharambh’ student induction programme, the Chitkara School of Psychology and Counselling (CSPC), Chitkara University, organised an orientation programme for the students of Applied Psychology-BA (Hons/Hons + Research), Clinical Psychology-BSc (Hons/Hons + Research), and MSc orientation programme to help the new students acclimate to the campus environment and to instill in them the university’s ethos.
In her address, Chitkara University Pro-Chancellor Madhu Chitkara emphasised the need for well-trained and highly skilled psychologists in the ever-changing world. She underscored the importance of psychologists in improving mental health standards within communities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...