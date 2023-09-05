Chitkara varsity holds orientation programme

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 4

In line with the University Grants Commission’s ‘Deeksharambh’ student induction programme, the Chitkara School of Psychology and Counselling (CSPC), Chitkara University, organised an orientation programme for the students of Applied Psychology-BA (Hons/Hons + Research), Clinical Psychology-BSc (Hons/Hons + Research), and MSc orientation programme to help the new students acclimate to the campus environment and to instill in them the university’s ethos.

In her address, Chitkara University Pro-Chancellor Madhu Chitkara emphasised the need for well-trained and highly skilled psychologists in the ever-changing world. She underscored the importance of psychologists in improving mental health standards within communities.

