Chittaranjan Locomotive graft case: CBI court junks accused’s plea for anticipatory bail

Chandigarh, March 18

A CBI court has dismissed anticipatory bail application of Ramesh Chand Dhiman, an accused in an alleged bribery case of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW). The CBI has filed supplementary chargesheet against Dhiman, a resident of the Himachal Pradesh, in the case in January this year.

The CBI had arrested Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of CLW, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in February 2022. The counsel for the accused argued that the accused was merely working as a munshi and not event named in the FIR. He said it was only during the subsequent investigation that the accused was named and whether or not, he was handing over the bribe, as alleged, was yet to be established.

The supplementary challan qua other accused has also been filed by the CBI and no custodial interrogation of the accused is required in any manner.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor for the CBI argued that the accused had not been joining the investigation in the case despite notices issued to him several times. The accused was not cooperating in any manner, and as such even his warrant of arrest have been issued.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail application.

