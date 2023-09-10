Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 9

National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, today witnessed a huge rush. More than 6,000 people reached the District Courts premise to pay their traffic challans.

Sources said the number of people was almost three times the visitors the courts normally received during Lok Adalats.

According to the Member Secretary, 10 counters were installed with the help of the police to dispose of the challan cases today.

The District Courts complex is also planning to start virtual courts to dispose of traffic challan cases. Once the new system is put in place, people will be able to deposit challans online.

Meanwhile, people, who visited the District Courts, for paying challans were reportedly unhappy with the Traffic Police. They said instead of sending a huge number of traffic challan cases in one go, the police should have devised a hassle-free system of paying challans.

Mukesh Kumar said the Traffic Police must start an online system for paying challans in coordination with the District Courts.

Naveen, another visitor, said he was asked at the counter to go to a particular court, but he found the challan was not sent to the court.

He said no proper information was given at the counter As per the officials of the DLSA, 3,880 traffic challans with a fine of Rs 23,75,050 were also disposed of. Besides, 23,816 traffic challans had been disposed of from May 20 to September 2 at the Lok Adalats held every working Saturday.

2,325 other cases disposed of

Meanwhile, a total of 2,325 cases, apart from the traffic challan cases, were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat. These include two criminal compoundable cases, 1,825 cases under Section 138 of NI Act involving an amount of Rs 8.03 crore, 34 Motor Accident Claim cases with an amount of Rs 4.39 crore, 47 cases of matrimonial/family disputes, etc.

Special Lok Adalats on 3 more days

Online system in pipeline

No proper info given at counters: Visitor

TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

