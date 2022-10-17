Chowks in Chandigarh to be illuminated on Diwali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Decorative lights will be put up around traffic junctions here for two days as part of the Diwali celebrations.

According to the MC, about Rs 18 lakh will be spent on the lighting work. The MC has started a new initiative under which decorative lights are installed at junctions during major occasions.

The MC puts up lights during New Year’s Eve too. Earlier, the chowks were decked up with decorative lights on the occasion of Independence Day.

“After the two waves of Covid, it is time to celebrate. There was so much stress and negativity around those times. Now, we should feel happy and celebrate the Day of Lights,” said an MC official.

