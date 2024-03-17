CHRS riders shine on Day 1 of horse show

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

Dilshan Singh Bhullar of Chandigarh Horse Riders Society (CHRS), astride Tara, cleared a height of 1 metre and 25cm to win the open six bar event of the Chandigarh Horse Show-2024 at The Ranch Forest Hill, Karoran, today.

Show organiser Deepinder Brar said, “Besides the grand finale of show jumping event, the Punjab State Tent Pegging Championship is also slated for Sunday at the venue.”

Riders from the CHRS won 14 medals on Day 1 of the two-day show.

