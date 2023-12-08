Chrysanthemum Show: Dr Rajni’s artistic arrangement the best

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

The local municipal corporation today declared the winners of various competitions of the 36th Annual Chrysanthemum Show-2023.

In the artistic arrangement (amateur) category, Dr Rajni Thareja of Sector 20, Panchkula, Dr Manjari Bhargava of Sector 8-B, Chandigarh, and Virinder Sharma of Sector 8, Panchkula, won the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the artistic arrangement (government/semi-government bodies, institutions and nurseries) section, the Director, CSIO, CSIR-CSIO, Sector 30-C, The Gurukul, Sector 20, Panchkula, and the Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, secured the top three spots, respectively.

In the incurved chrysanthemum (one plant per pot) category, Vatsala Thareja of Sector 20, Panchkula, Pintu of Sector 68, Mohali, and Virinder Sharma of Sector 8, Panchkula, won the top three prizes in that order. The King of the Show award went to SC Rajpal, a resident Sector 4, Panchkula, and the Queen of the Show award was bagged by Virinder Sharma, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula. Virinder also won the Prince of the Show and the New Cultivar of the Show awards.

The Princess of the Show award went to Dr Manjari Bhargava of Sector 8-B, Chandigarh. The Best Flower of Show prize was awarded to the Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The three-day show will begin at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, tomorrow.

#Panchkula