Chrysanthemum Show draws huge rush of visitors on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

People in large numbers visited the 35th Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden in Sector 33 here today.

What’s in store today The three-day flower show will conclude with folk dance performances by renowned artists from different states on Sunday.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal will give away certificates to the winners of various competitions organised at the show.

They took selfies with the beautifully bloomed chrysanthemums, gathered information about new initiatives of the MCC, parcipated in Swachhata quiz, filled in forms in citizens perception survey, enjoyed shopping at stalls of self-help groups, including those selling handmade bags and other handicraft.

People enjoyed sumptuous food items, including ‘chaat paapri’, bhelpuri, ‘litti chokha’, ‘daal bhati churma’, Rajasthani food, ‘kashmiri kahwa’ and ‘tandoori kulhad chai’ at the food corner.

Children enjoyed free games in Kids Zone. The most attractive game was ‘Swachhata ki Saanp Seedhi’, which was played by children as well as elders.

Youth could not stop themselves from dancing to the beats of a live band show by Rudraksh Band in the musical evening.

The three-day flower show will conclude with folk dance performances by renowned artists from different states tomorrow.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal will give away certificates to the winners of various competitions organised during the show.