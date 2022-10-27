 Chrysanthemum Show from December 2-4 in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Chrysanthemum Show from December 2-4 in Chandigarh

Chrysanthemum Show from December 2-4 in Chandigarh

The annual Chrysanthemum Show will be held from December 2 to 4 at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The annual Chrysanthemum Show will be held from December 2 to 4 at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33. The MC has prepared an estimate of Rs 11.17 lakh for the event. Various competitions will be organised. The estimate will be placed before the Finance and Contract Committee for approval on Thursday. TNS

Five arrested for assault

Chandigarh: Dhanas resident Ghanshyam, 19, and his four accomplices have been arrested for allegedly entering the house of Raj Kumar, 40, and assaulting him on October 24. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324 and 452 of the IPC, and 25, 54 and 59 Arms Act had been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Flyer held with 3.75 kg gold

Mohali: The Customs Department on Wednesday seized 3.75 kg of gold worth Rs 19.82 lakh from a man arriving at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, from Dubai. Customs sleuths handed over the suspect to officials of the Airport police station. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

Body found on railway tracks

Mohali: A youth was found dead on railway tracks in Kurali on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Nakodar. No suicide note has been found. The police found a bike parked nearby. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body has been kept at the Kurali Civil Hospital. TNS

Car stolen from Sector 47 house

Chandigarh: Miscreants stole a car parked outside a house in Sector 47 on Tuesday. Puran Singh, 68, claimed he had parked his car outside his house around 12.05 am, but found it missing in the morning. A DDR entry has been made at the Sector 31 police station.

Minerva Academy register win

Chandigarh: Minerva Academy defeated Dalbir Football Academy, Patiala, 2-0 in a match of Punjab Football League played at Panjab University. The team have played nine matches and won four so far. Hriday netted the first goal in the 18th minute and Shano doubled the lead in the 81st minute. After two draws and three defeats, the team is holding on to fifth position with 18 points. The team of Punjab Police FC are at the top with 21 points. TNS

Billiards meet from Nov 1

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh State Billiards and Snooker Association will organise Sandeep Duggal Memorial Chandigarh State Snooker and Billiards and 6-Red Championship from November 1. The event is likely to witness participation of more than 100 cueists from the city. Interested players can confirm their entries with the organisers before October 30. TNS

SGGS, GGDSD log victory

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, registered a 2-1 win over Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, in the Panjab University Inter College (men) Tennis Championship. In the individual category, Dhananjay defeated Kartik 6-1, 6-3 and Aryan outplayed Gagnesh 6-4, 6-0. Dhananjay and Gagnesh defeated Aryan and Amandeep 4-6, 6-1 (10-8) to win the doubles match. In the women’s category, GGDSD College, Sector 32, outplayed the Sector 11 team. Harnoor Kaur defeated Priyanka 6-0, 6-0 and Milli Pandit ousted Lavanya Sabharwal 7-5, 6-1. TNS

Volleyball C’ship from Oct 29

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Volleyball Association will organise the State Junior Volleyball Championship (boys and girls) at the Sector 7 Sports Complex from October 29 to 30. Players born on or after January 1, 2004, will be eligible to participate in it. TNS

